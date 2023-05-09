Feel The Noize: Quiet Riot Returns to Hudson Valley After 20 Years

Quiet Riot sets a long-awaited return to New York's Hudson Valley.

Get ready to bang your head! The wait is over, as Quiet Riot returns to the area this Fall.

Quiet Riot is a band that will always hold a special place in my heart. I was a huge fan of the band growing up as a child. I had the Metal Health cassette in first grade, was tough explaining to the teacher what the song "Love's a Bitch" was all about. In addition to the cassette, I carried a Quiet Riot Mead school folder around with me, and I'll always remember staying up late to catch the premiere of Quiet Riot's Metal Health video on Friday Night Videos on NBC (I didn't have MTV at the time).

Meeting singer Kevin DuBrow of Quiet Riot at a show in Danbury, CT at Tuxedo Junction in the 1990s was a highlight for me that I'll never forget. He was very cool and cordial, as I told em how much the band's music meant to me over the years.

Kevin Dubrow The Rutigliano Archives/Tigman (with Kevin DuBrow in the 90’s @Tuxedo Junction, Danbury CT) loading...

A Little About Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot was formed by Randy Rhoads and bassist Kelly Garni under the name Mach 1 in 1973. The band changed its name to Little Women before settling on Quiet Riot in 1975. The original lineup featured Rhoads and Garni with Kevin Dubrow on vocals and Drew Forsyth on drums. The most commercially successful line-up featured DuBrow along with guitarist Carlos Cavazo, bassist Rudy Sarzo, and drummer Frankie Banali. This classic lineup would be known as the Metal Health lineup.

In 1983, the band released their breakthrough album Metal Health featuring the title track along with "Cum on Feel the Noize". The album was the first heavy metal album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200, knocking the Police Synchronicity out of the top spot. The album would go on to sell over 10 million copies worldwide.

Get our free mobile app

Other classic Quiet Riot albums included 1984's Condition Critical and 1986's QR III. The band would go through various lineup changes and breakups throughout the years, with singer Kevin DuBrow passing away from an accidental cocaine overdose in 2007 at the age of 52 and drummer Frankie Banali losing a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer in 2020 at the age of 68.

Quiet Riot Lives On

With Frankie Banali having control of the band and business, it was decided before he passed that the band would continue on without him after his passing. A statement was released in September 2020 about the band continuing on, and former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly would be announced as Frankie Banali's replacement. The rest of the lineup would be rounded out by singer Jizzy Pearl, longtime guitarist Alex Grossi, and the return of classic Quiet Riot lineup member, bassist Rudy Sarzo. It was revealed that the band planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metal Health in 2023.

Where is Quiet Riot playing in the Hudson Valley?

In what appears to be Quiet Riot's first Hudson Valley show in over 20 years (upon my own research, I believe the last time the band performed in the Hudson Valley was on Feb. 22 2003 at The Chance in Poughkeepsie), the classic rock legends are set to play Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY in October.

Tickets for Quiet Riot on October 12 at 8 pm at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center are on sale and available here.