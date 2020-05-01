Queen City 15 Gallery Online Exhibition
There are so many things that are canceled and postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you know what they can't cancel? Art. And you'll get to check out a great art exhibition online starting this Saturday, May 2.
Queen City 15 Gallery invites you to their May 2020 online exhibition called RENEWAL.
Renewal brings us fresh thoughts, a new way to look at the same thing, a sort of rebirth. It also means resuming an activity or state after an interruption.
Art making is all about RENEWAL, taking what we know and combining it with a new application, process, or composition to create something new. It is within this broad, all-inclusive definition that Queen City 15 Gallery brings you a member based group show for the month of May, a month defined by Renewal in the Northern Hemisphere.
To check out the RENEWAL online exhibit, visit the Queen City 15 Gallery website or facebook page.
