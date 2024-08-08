Popular Hudson Valley Big Lots Location Closing Its Doors

The discount retail chain will reportedly close over 300 stores in 34 states.

The popular American discount retail chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio operates nearly 1,400 stores nationwaide and is set to close up to 315 stores across the country including 10 in New York State. One in particular right here in the Hudson Valley.

Big Lots has always been a great store to get everyday needed household items. I even bought a couch at Big Lots once! You really can't beat the prices, and they have always had a great selection of goods. In July 2024, Big Lots announced the closure of 35 to 40 underperforming locations nationwide, blaming inflation and high rising costs as part of the decision.

The company warned that it might not be able to survive the rest of 2024 and that a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing might be imminent; in the first quarter of 2024, net sales decreased 10.2% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Of the company's 1,400 stores nationwide, 144 stores were confirmed that month to be closing. In a July 31 filing, Big Lots reported it could close up to 315 stores.

Big Lots Closing Poughkeepsie, NY Store

CBS News reported on the closing of up to 315 Big Lots stores, and the full list includes the 43 Burnett Blvd, Poughkeepsie location. We call ed the Big Lots location in Poughkeepsie and spoke to a store associate who told us that there is no specific date as to when they will close. Everything in the store (with the exception of food and tolietries) is currently on sale at up to 20% off.

What a bummer! Always loved that Big Lots store and its sad to see it closing. Good news for area Big Lots fans is that there is another area location that will apparently remain open in nearby Wappingers Falls at 1574 Route 9.

