As the state budget deadline looms, politicians across New York are making a last-minute bid to get new laws passed.

While some may be pushing to officially make September 11 a federal holiday, or legalize magic mushrooms, others have different ideas. One lawmaker in the state has introduced legislation that would ban "wild animals" from being kept as pets. If you were ever hoping to own your own pet whale, you may be soon out of luck.

Ban on Exotic Animals in New York State

The New York Post reports that Senator Monica Martinez, of Long Island, has introduced legislation that would "establish and expand the definition/s of wild and exotic animals to ensure such animals and to prohibit such animals from being imported, sold or owned."

Basically, this reiterates that you can't own a number of exotic animals as pets in New York.

Some may wonder if these bans weren't already in place (or common sense), though Martinez told the Post that this bill would specifically define and further expand what an "exotic" or "wild" animal is. The proposed bill goes on to say this would "prohibit exotic animals from being knowingly possessed, harbored, sold, bartered, transferred, exchanged or imported."

The law would target some businesses, such as one in Suffolk County, that has sold kangaroos and sloths to the public, according to the Post.

Animals Banned as Pets in NY

NYC.gov currently lists animals that you can't own as pets as; wolves, coyotes, jackals, lions, tigers, weasels, badgers, skunks, bats, bears, elephants, rhinoceroses, giraffes, gorillas, porcupines, and other large rodents, antelopes, kangaroos, dolphins, whales, seals, sea lions, walruses, and sharks.

The Post says this will not apply to zoos or animal sanctuaries.