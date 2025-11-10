Warning Issued by Putnam County Police Following Incidents of Underage Drinking

Police in Putnam County have recently issued a warning to the public regarding underage drinking, after law enforcement broke up multiple residential parties that featured dozens of underage individuals consuming alcohol. Some may feel indifferent on underage drinking, but the law is not one of those things, and the consequences for it, or sponsoring it are potentially severe.

Parties Over in Carmel

In recent weeks, Carmel Police were required at not one, but two local residences for multiple complaints. The first incident according to the notice issued by the Carmel Police Department via their Facebook page, occurred on October 24, 2025, when neighbors alerted CPD of a possible "underage drinking party" at a residence on Crane road, just before 11p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they encountered "over 100 underage attendees" at said party. In addition, one 47-year old was at the party as well, and was identified simply as being a parent of one of the youths. That parent was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Carmel Town Court at a later date.

The second incident occurred a week later on Halloween night, October 31, 2025. According to the notice, CPD received a noise complaint at 10:30p.m, which required officers to respond to a residence on Collier Drive. Like deja vu all over again, responding officers arrived on scene and observed "over 100 juveniles with alcoholic beverages scattered on and in the property in plain view".

Police conducted their investigation at the scene and one 52-year old, simply identified as the home owner of the residence was issued a summons to appear in Carmel Town Court at a later date.

Underage Drinking Penalties

Aside from breaking the parties, the CPD also stressed the very real penalties that can be applied to those found guilty of, or sponsoring underage drinking. The CPD cited the Carmel Town Code Section 39-9 (Consumption by Minors at Gatherings on Private Property), which states...

it is illegal for an adult to host, permit or be in control of a party or gathering at a residence or other private property where three (3) or more minors are present and alcoholic beverages are being consumed by any of those minors.

The penalty for this would count as a Class A Misdemeanor. That penalty could also be quiet expensive, with a fine of up to $3000, or even the possibility of spending one year in jail.

The notice concluded with a message from the CPD, that they actively enforce this law, and that parties that put community safety or safety of children at risk will not be tolerated. CPD also advise parents to "make responsible choices", and that anyone can contact CPD regarding events like this by calling them at 845-628-1300.

