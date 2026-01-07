Law Enforcement Issues New Warning as Scammers Target Hudson Valley Residents

The new year is only a week old but scammers never rest, and members of the New York State Police are issuing a brand new warning to local residents regarding yet another scam, designed to steal your money.

NYSP Scam Warning

The latest scam was warning was issued by the New York State Police to their official Facebook page just the other day. The scam alert itself was for members of Troop K, who cover the areas of Dutchess, Columbia, Putnam, and Westchester Counties, as well as residents living in these areas.

According to the post, residents living in the areas have reported receiving phone calls, text messages, and emails, that their "bank accounts have been compromised". The post then states that victims have been instructed to withdraw money, and then send it elsewhere, or provide it to rideshare drivers.

If it wasn't blatantly obvious enough, this is an entire load of crap. Banks never ask customers to do this, and of course the NYSP advise citizens to NOT RESPOND to these messages. Instead, law enforcement advises that if citizens do receive these messages, to simply contact their financial institution to directly verify information.

I myself actually received one of these scammer text messages recently. It was this past weekend during one afternoon when a text from a number I didn't recognize came in. I briefly looked at the text, and immidiately knew it was a hot load of garbage because they didn't even use the correct name of the bank I do business with. That and the spelling errors made it extra obvious; stupid scammers. Needless to say, but the message was quickly deleted and reported.

How to Avoid Scammers?

Accompanied with warning to the public, the New York State police also issued some simple tips for residents to avoid being scammed by the scammers. Those are tips are as follows...

Do Not Share Personal Information

Do Not Send Money or Make Payments Under Threat

Hang Up Immidiately

In addition to these simple tips, the NYSP also advises and urges individuals to stay vigilant and remain vigilante. Report any suspicious activity involving impersonation of law enforcement or government agencies.

