Passengers Evacuated After Smoke Scare On Amtrak Train in Putnam County
A worrisome scene unfolded earlier this week in Putnam County, as fire department officials and other first responders were required at the Metro-North Garrison Railroad station. This incident involved issues on one of the Amtrak trains, which required passengers to evacuate.
Smoke on Amtrak Train in Garrison
When the alarms first signaled for the incident at the train station, the report was for that of a potential fire. Members of the Garrison Volunteer Fire Department, as well as other first responders all rushed and attended to the scene. Dispatchers reportedly advised that several train cars were experiencing smoke conditions.
Once on the scene and able to asses the situation, it was confirmed that their was no fire, and that the smoky conditions were caused by an electrical short. According to the post from the Garrison Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, passengers on the train cars had already been evacuated prior to the arrival of fire units, and several of those passengers would be treated for potential smoke inhalation. None of the passengers required transportation to the hospital for further medical treatment.
MTA Police and MTA Fire Safety were able to secure the scene, where it was later cleared by Garrison fire units. The Garrison returned to service after the situation was handled. For the stranded passengers, a relief train was able to respond to the scene and carried on with travel on the line.
In total, multiple units from the Garrison Fire Company attended to the scene, as well the Garrison Ambulance, Philipstown Ambulance, the MTA Police and the MTA Fire Safety.
