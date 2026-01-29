Two Suspects Arrested in Putnam County After Multi-County Police Chase

Yesterday afternoon, members of the Carmel Police Department assisted other members of New York law enforcement in the apprehension of suspects at the center of a major police chase. The chase began in an area of Westchester County, and eventually came to an end in Putnam County.

Police Chase from Yorktown to Carmel

Yesterdays Police chase began in Yorktown, part of Westchester County. Members of the Yorktown Police Department initiated a traffic stop of a white van on Route 6 in Shrub Oak, which the suspects would flee from. The Westchester County Police Department's Westchester/Putnam Real Time Crime Center then notified the Carmel PD of the incident as the chase continued eastbound on Route 6, going towards Putnam County.

Members of the Carmel Police Department, in conjunction with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, and the New York State Police would coordinate a response designed to "mitigate the pursuit safely". According to the press release issued by the Carmel PD to their Facebook page, Carmel PD Detectives would set up a Tire Deflation Device on Union Valley Road (more commonly known as a “stop stick”) to stop the vehicle.

The suspects in the white van attempted to avoid the deflation device as they approached Union Valley Road, and drove into the Route 6 Mart gas station instead. The suspects however were stopped anyway, as they got stuck behind another vehicle at the gas station.

Police would converge on the vehicle, and successfully arrested one of the suspects at the scene. The other of the two unidentified suspects attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was apprehended a short time later on Buckshollow Road.

After their apprehension, both of the suspects were turned over to members of the Yorktown Police Department without further incident. The press release post concluded with thanks going out to all the law enforcement agencies that participated in bringing the incident to the end, while also highlighting that coordination between agencies was key to seeing this incident come to an end.

