Members of the New York State Police were required in Sullivan County earlier this week for what became a stolen vehicle investigation. The investigation would lead to multiple individuals being taken into police custody, with a pair of those individuals being placed under arrest and charged with multiple crimes.

Stolen Vehicle Investigation in Mamakating

The investigation began on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. According to the press release from the New York State Police, it was approximately 11:13p.m, when State Police responded to a report of four individuals walking along State Route 17 near Exit 116 in the Town of Mamakating, NY.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the release, the four individuals had been seen in the vicinity of an abandoned 2019 Infiniti left on State Route 17 near Exit 116. It was then confirmed that the vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Nassau County, New York.

Troopers would later locate four individuals at the Citgo gas station on State Route 17K in Bloomingburg. Two of the four individuals were identified, one being 21-year old, Shane L. Williams, of New York, New York, and the other was 22-year old, Jeremiah Leckey, of the Bronx, NY. The other two individuals were simply identified as a 21-year-old male of Yonkers, NY; and a 22-year-old male of the Bronx, NY.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Troopers would go on to conduct interviews with all four individuals, which would then lead to each being searched. It was during that search that Troopers found Williams to be in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol, which was later determined to have been stolen. Leckey was found to be in possession of a pair of metal knuckles and a knife.

Arrested and Charged

The discoveries in the search would lead to both Williams and Leckey being placed under arrest and taken into police custody. The other two individuals were not placed under arrest, but were transported to the State Police Middletown barracks for further questioning.

Williams was charged with the following crimes of...

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree, Firearm, Class E Felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Class E Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Loaded Firearm, Class C Felony

Get our free mobile app

Leckey was charged with the crime of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Previous Conviction, Class D Felony.

Both defendants were arraigned in the City of Middletown Court. Williams was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail, $2,500 secured bond, or $2,500 partially secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court on November 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Previous Stories: Two Arrested on Burglary and Drug Charges in Ulster County

Leckey was also remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, $2,500 secured bond, or $2,500 partially secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court on November 10, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. After arraignment, both individuals were transported to the Orange County Jail without further incident. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

How Donald Trump Plans To 'Straighten New York Out'

New Yorkers Might Be Wasting Money On These 11 Things