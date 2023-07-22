Brunch with Your Pup at Fishkill, NY’s Popular BBQ Spot

This gives a whole new meaning to the term doggy bag.

Dog Parent Guilt? Am I Alone Here?

If you're a dog owner like me, then you know you struggle with not bringing your pup everywhere. I always feel so guilty leaving my dog at home and I just saw a meme that said "They may only be here for part of your life, but for them, you're their whole life."

Immediate tears and guilt forever leaving my dog to go anywhere.

So I try to take him with me as much as possible, we hit the easy Hudson Valley hiking and walking trails, I've taken him to Nostrano Vineyard and I'll take him out to Ron's Ice Cream in Beacon every once in a while.

It looks like I can now add brunch to our adventures.

Man's BEAST Friend Brunch in Fishkill, NY

BEAST Fishkill is a newer BBQ spot in Dutchess County serving up delicious ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and short-rib. You name it, they have it. BEAST also whips up a delicious Sunday Brunch from 10 am until 3 pm with wings, BLTs, Banana Fosters Waffles, Pancakes, eggs, biscuits and gravy and so much more.

They're also adding another layer to their brunchin' options. On July 9th, 2023, BEAST introduced Man's BEAST Friend Sunday Brunch Menu. BEAST's patio will be open on Sunday's to humans and dogs alike.

How cute!? All dog-safe foods that any canine will devour in a matter of seconds. Want to see something cuter? BEAST shared a video of Cooper, the namesake of their pup cup, going in on the delicious whipped cream treat:

As always, when it comes to pet-friendly dining your four-legged friend should be well-behaved and get along with most dogs to avoid any type of conflict.

Looking for some more dog-friendly dining options? Head down the road to Beacon and check out 1 (or all) of these 13 dog-friendly restaurants.

