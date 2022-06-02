Several Wrestling Legends Will Be in Poughkeepsie This July

Several wrestling legends will be in Poughkeepsie in July.

I was a kid in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was a great time for professional wrestling on television. The Monday night wars between WCW and the WWE were absolutely epic. The matches were legendary and as a result they created legendary entertainers and athletes.

If you are a professional wrestling fan or you were one a few decades a go then you're going to want to make your way to Poughkeepsie, New York this summer because some of the biggest names in wrestling entertainment will be at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center. Check out the lineup so far for the Northeast Wrestling.

It's a great shot of nostalgia.

Wrestling fans know the Hardy Boys. They were high flyers who brought so many young fans to the WWE with they hardcore and acrobatic style. They will reportedly be there on July 23.