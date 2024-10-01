‘Price is Right’ Searching For Contestants in Poughkeepsie

If you've always dreamed of hearing "Come on down!" and winning a new car, you'll have your chance this winter.

There are very few television shows that have had as much staying power as The Price is Right. While other programs have changed and evolved with the times, the popular daytime gameshow feels like it's stuck in time.

I still remember staying home from school on a sick day, lying on the couch with a cup of soup and a grilled cheese sandwich, and hearing that iconic theme song play. Four decades later, I tuned into The Price is Right and it's almost exactly the same. Aside from Drew Carey taking over for Bob Barker, it's all just as I had remembered it. The cheezy 70s music, the giant wheel and the Plink board are all still there.

Now, we'll have the chance to see the Price is Right come alive right in front of our eyes when a live version of the game comes to town.

The Price Is Right Live in Poughkeepsie

Hudson Valley Residents will get to jump up on stage, play their favorite Price is Right games and compete for real prizes when a special stage version of the show comes to the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie.

The Price is Right Live will select local fans to play Plinko, Cliff Hangers and even participate in the Showcase Showdown. Prizes like appliances, electronics, vacation getaways and even a new car will all be up for grabs, just like the television version of the show.

If you're a fan of The Price is Right, you can live out your dreams on January 29 at the MJN Convention Center. While the show won't be televised, it promises to have the same magic as the show we've all grown up with.

Tickets for The Price is Right Live go on sale on October 4 at 9am.

