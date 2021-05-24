When one door closes, another opens. That’s what they say, anyway. And it often seems to turn out to be the case. We were all sad to hear that the Nic L Inn Cellar Market and Bistro was closing its doors. Well, get ready for those very doors to be opening in the near future.

If you’ve been to bars like River Station, Tavern 23, Mahoney’s, or a slew of others, chances are Erin O’Neill has made you a drink. Erin is one of Poughkeepsie’s most beloved bartenders and she makes the best Bloody Mary I have ever tasted. I’m pretty sure that’s the case with all the drinks that Erin makes. And that’s only part of the reason Erin is such a popular bartender. She takes the time to get to know her customers, remember their likes and dislikes, and their names.

So what does this have to do with doors and the old Nic L Inn? Erin is opening her very own pub, appropriately called Erin O’Neill’s Pub, at 135 N. Water Street in Poughkeepsie, site of the former Nic L Inn. It’s a great building, right next to the Walkway Over the Hudson and the beautiful Hudson River. Opening date is still a secret, and so is the menu, but I can tell you this much. If Erin O’Neill is involved, it’s going to be great. Good food, good drinks, and a guaranteed good time. That’s what Erin is all about, and that’s what Erin O’Neill’s Pub will be about. Good luck, Erin. I can’t wait to come by for a Bloody Mary.

