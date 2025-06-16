Car Crashes Through Taco Bell In New York [Photos]
Incident occurred over Father's Day weekend at popular Hudson Valley Taco Bell restaurant.
We reported back in January of a car through a Hudson Valley area Burger King which occurred in Port Jervis, NY. Now an incident at a Taco Bell restaurant in Poughkeepsie. Who doesn't love Taco Bell? Live Mas they say. Taco Bell was founded by Glen Bell in 1962 and originated out of Irvine, California.
Also See: We Salute You! Honoring the Hudson Valley Garbage Man
Today the fast-food giant has over 7,000 restaurants, most of which are owned and operated by independent franchisees and licensees, and serves over two billion customers each year. Taco Bell has many restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley area including several in Poughkeepsie.
Arlington Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 2393 took to social media posting on Facebook Saturday morning about an incident that occurred at the Taco Bell at 755 Main Street in Poughkeepsie where the department was dispatched for a call involving a vehicle into building at around 11:32am. Arlington units arrived on the scene within 3 minutes and provided care to the single occupant/operator of the vehicle who was transported to an area hospital.
Apparent Medical Emergency Causes Poughkeepsie Taco Bell Crash
Someone stated that the person in the vehicle had a medical emergency and was actually in the Wendy's parking lot next door when it jumped the curb and went into the side of the taco bell. The building sustained some structural damage. Thankfully nobody was in the restaurant was hurt.
At 11:32A today, Arlington Professional Firefighters were dispatched to a Priority 1 auto accident, with a vehicle into a building. Arlington units arrived on scene in less than 3 minutes from dispatch and provided ALS care to the single vehicle occupant/operator. The building sustained minor structural damage. One victim was transported to the hospital by Empress Emergency Medical Services with an Arlington Paramedic on board. Arlington was also assisted on scene by Town of Poughkeepsie Police Dept. and the Town of Poughkeepsie Building Dept. Arlington Fire District IAEP Local 20 Town of Poughkeepsie PBA #IAFF #Local2393 #ArlingtonNY #NYSPFFA #DCPFFA
15 Best Taco Bell's in the Hudson Valley According to Google
Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh
REVEALED: New Taco Bell Menu Items Dropping In 2025 And Beyond
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
What It Looks Like When You Get Married At Taco Bell
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll