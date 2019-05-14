Poughkeepsie Student Brings Loaded Handgun to School, Police Say

Poughkeepsie Student Brings Loaded Handgun to School, Police Say

City of Poughkeepsie police officers responded to the Poughkeepsie High School today after it was discovered a student attempted to enter the school with a loaded handgun.

The student had the gun in a backpack. A school security guard secured the weapon and brought the student to a nearby office.

The student was taken into police custody and transported to police headquarters. City police and school officials found no further threats to the safety of students or staff.

