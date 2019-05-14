Poughkeepsie Student Brings Loaded Handgun to School, Police Say
City of Poughkeepsie police officers responded to the Poughkeepsie High School today after it was discovered a student attempted to enter the school with a loaded handgun.
The student had the gun in a backpack. A school security guard secured the weapon and brought the student to a nearby office.
The student was taken into police custody and transported to police headquarters. City police and school officials found no further threats to the safety of students or staff.
