City of Poughkeepsie Swears-In New Public Safety Professionals

Addition of new police recruits brings record number of officers to current department.

The City of Poughkeepsie held a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Sept. 8 that saw the addition of four new police academy recruits along with two transfers from the NYPD which marked a milestone for the department which now has a record number of police officers.

According to Police Chief Rich Wilson, the addition of the new officers brings the total to 87, a record number that is a testament to the dedication of the department and its leaders. The four new police academy recruits are Joseph Ditizio, Nicholas Barbagallo, Corey Badger, and Daniel Salamone, along with two lateral transfers from the NYPD, Brianne Colson and Melvin Cardona-Rivera. The swearing-in ceremony also welcomed in two new firefighters, James Boyles and Michael Ross.

They also went on to thank all the families that were in attendance at the ceremony for their support of the new recruits.

A special thank you to all the families who were there to support these courageous individuals. The City of Poughkeepsie is grateful for these individuals' commitment to protecting our community. We are filled with hope and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our city's safety, stability, and prosperity. #CityofPoughkeepsie #PoughkeepsieProgress

