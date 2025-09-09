City of Poughkeepsie Swears-In New Public Safety Professionals
Addition of new police recruits brings record number of officers to current department.
The City of Poughkeepsie held a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Sept. 8 that saw the addition of four new police academy recruits along with two transfers from the NYPD which marked a milestone for the department which now has a record number of police officers.
Also See: Poughkeepsie's Restaurant Scene Shifts Gears with the River Cafe
According to Police Chief Rich Wilson, the addition of the new officers brings the total to 87, a record number that is a testament to the dedication of the department and its leaders. The four new police academy recruits are Joseph Ditizio, Nicholas Barbagallo, Corey Badger, and Daniel Salamone, along with two lateral transfers from the NYPD, Brianne Colson and Melvin Cardona-Rivera. The swearing-in ceremony also welcomed in two new firefighters, James Boyles and Michael Ross.
Today, September 8th, marks a milestone for the City of Poughkeepsie. A memorable swearing-in ceremony took place at City Hall to honor our newest public safety professionals.
We welcomed four new police academy recruits—Joseph Ditizio, Nicholas Barbagallo, Corey Badger, and Daniel Salamone—along with two lateral transfers from the NYPD, Brianne Colson and Melvin Cardona-Rivera. According to Police Chief Rich Wilson, these new officers bring our total to 87, a record number that is a testament to the dedication of our department and its leaders.
We were also proud to honor and welcome our two new firefighters, James Boyles and Michael Ross.
A special thank you to all the families who were there to support these courageous individuals. The City of Poughkeepsie is grateful for these individuals' commitment to protecting our community. We are filled with hope and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our city's safety, stability, and prosperity.
LEGO Builder Recreates Iconic Poughkeepsie Cast Iron Buildings Out of LEGO
Gallery Credit: Jess
What is Poughkeepsie Known For According to Outsiders
Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh
14 Things to do in Poughkeepsie if You’re Under 21
Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh