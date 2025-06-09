Poughkeepsie Police Officer Has Best Time At High School Prom

Officer steals the show with decked out uniform and fancy dance moves at Poughkeepsie High School's prom.

Its prom season in the Hudson Valley. Who remembers the prom? Fun times, or not-so-fun times LOL! We all can look back at the days of being in high school and attending the Junior Prom. It would be a semi-formal black tie or informal suit for the boys and evening gowns for the girls.

At the Prom, the "prom king" and "prom queen" would be revealed. These were honorary titles awarded to students elected in a school-wide vote prior to the prom. Other students would be honored with inclusion in a prom court. The selection method for a prom court is similar to that of homecoming queen/princess, king/prince, and court.

Inclusion in a prom court may be a reflection of the popularity of those students elected and their level of participation in school activities, such as clubs or sports. The prom queen and prom king would be given crowns to wear. Members of the prom court were given sashes to wear and photographed together.

I was never a prom king or member of any court, but I didn't expect to be. I was there just to have a good time with my prom date and friends. Poughkeepsie High School held their prom last week and and officer that was there was having the time of his life.

City of Poughkeepsie Police Department took to social media, posting about Officer Guess having the best time at the event, even decking out his uniform with the prom's enchanted forest theme.

Officer Geuss had the best time at Poughkeepsie High School’s prom last night! He even decked out his uniform to fit the enchanted forest theme!

The posting was met with over 700 reactions and nearly 50 comments with people showing lots of love and appreciation for Officer Guess saying that he stole show, and complimenting his amazing dance moves. A video of Officer Guess showing off his dance moves to the camera can be seen in the comment field at the link here.

