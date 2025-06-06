Hudson Valley Mourns the Loss of Retired Poughkeepsie Lieutenant

Joe Callo faithfully served the community from 1966 to 1985.

Retired Poughkeepsie Lieutenant Joe Callo passed away peacefully in Lake Mary, Florida on May 25, 2025 surrounded by family. According to Legacy.com, Joseph grew up in the picturesque apple farming community of Milton, New York located in the heart of the Hudson Valley.

Joe's father worked as a foreman for the Hudson River Fruit Distributors located just a few hundred feet west of their home. With little to offer at the time in this rural farming town in terms of local parks or little league baseball fields, during his childhood, Joseph spent many hours playing in the vast fruit orchards of Milton with his two best buddies. When the winter weather blanketed the farms in snow, and the ponds froze over, it was the perfect playground for sledding and ice skating.

As a young boy, Joe was an altar boy at St. James Catholic Church in Milton, New York. During his teenage years, Joseph was the favored babysitter for little Michael Foglia, son of Marie and Angelo Foglio who owned the beloved Ship Lantern Inn Restaurant in Milton.

Following his high school graduation from Marlboro High School, Joseph attended Norwich University in Vermont, and later Dutchess Community College, Marist College, and Long Island University. In total he earned his Associate of Applied Science Degree, Bachelor of Science Degree, and a Masters Degree. Joseph also graduated in 1970 from the FBI National Academy Class 113.

Joseph would eventually enter into a career that he loved. In January of 1965, he was hired as a police officer for the City of Poughkeepsie, where he worked for just over a year before joining the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department in March of 1966. After receiving many awards for his law enforcement service, he retired from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department with twenty years of service.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police took to social media recently posting about the passing of Joe Callo on their official Facebook page.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department mourns the passing of retired Lieutenant Joseph Callo, who faithfully served our community from 1966 to 1985. We extend our deepest condolences to the Callo family during this time of loss.

Funeral services will be held on June 6, 2025 at DeGusipe Funeral Home, 9001 Orlando Ave., Maitland, FL. The family asks that you please consider a donation to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Benevolent Association in Joseph Callo's memory.

