Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.

A "Most Wanted" Fugitive

The fugitive apprehended was a 23-year-old, Mackenzie Arias. Arias was wanted on multiple charges at the time he was caught and subsequently was placed on the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) "Most Wanted Fugitives" list. The OSI operates as part of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) and individuals placed on this list by OSI are to be considered as "armed and dangerous".

A Long List of Charges

In addition to being placed on the most wanted list, Mackenzie was also wanted by multiple police departments within the Hudson Valley including the Newburgh Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

At the time, police apprehended Arias for violating his parole as he had been previously charged for criminal usage of drugs and paraphernalia. This counted as the second time Arias had violated his parole. Arias has also previously served time in state prison after being found guilty of committing assault.

On the OSI website, Arias is labeled as a "domestic violence offender".

The Investigation and After the Arrest

An investigation was conducted by Poughkeepsie Police as well as officers from the State Division of Parole and United States Marshals. The investigation began after law enforcement received an anonymous tip that Arias had been staying in Poughkeepsie. Arias was described as also having unique tattoos on each of his arms, as well as his left hand. After his arrest, Arias was processed and is currently being held in Orange County Jail.

