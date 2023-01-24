Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now.

Offcials says they that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.

Police say the suspect is facing multiple felonies.

New York State Man Had Crack in His Pants

WNYT says the arrest happened Sunday when the suspect and the driver were pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill. Police say the 46-year-old Albany man was caught with 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants. Police said the suspect also had other drugs in the vehicle at the time, including 77 grams of an unknown powdery substance.

New York State Man Arrested For 26 Suspensions

Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license back in December.

WIVB says that a 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested November 30 after being stopped by a deputy. According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle had 26 suspensions on his driver’s license and an outstanding warrant from the New York State Police.

Twenty-six suspensions may seem like it a lot, but's nothing compared to some other stories. A seemingly routine traffic stop turned into much bigger trouble for one New York state man, according to NBC back in June 2021.