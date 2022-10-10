Popular Poughkeepsie NY Park Closed, When Will it Reopen?

You like going to the park all year long? Who can blame you? Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air is a great way to spend some time, be it walking around or even sitting down and eating your lunch.

There is one popular park, located in Poughkeepsie, New York that will be off limits for a few months. Which one is it and why will it be closed? Keep reading, the answers are below.

What is happening to this popular Poughkeepsie park? Why is it closed?

If you find yourself approaching your favorite park, only to see that it has been surrounded by fencing, you might experience a few minutes of heartbreak, but in this particular case, that fencing is a sign of a good thing.

This particular park is closed because it is undergoing renovations and upgrades (equipment and safety).

Which park is temporarily closed and when will it be reopening?

The Dutchess County NY park that is temporarily closed is the Malcolm X Park which is located at the intersection of Catherine Street and Mansion Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, New York. When is the park set to re-open? As of this writing, the park is expected to reopen in the Summer of 2023.

