Latest Poughkeepsie Raid Leads to Massive Drug Bust and Arrest

Said it before and I'll say it again; put another one on the board for Dutchess County Drug Task Force. News of the Drug Task Force's latest raid began to circulate during the late morning hours of yesterday March 20, 2024.

Initial reports from officials involved in the investigation show that law enforcement discovered and seized quite a hall.

Drug Task Force's Latest Poughkeepsie Raid

A wealth of information was released in the official press release from the Dutchess County Government. The same release was also posted to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The Drug Task Force had apparently begun this particular investigation earlier this year in regard to the sale of fentanyl and other dangerous drug sales occurring in the area of 455 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Through the investigation process, Drug Task Force Agents (DTFAs) were able to identify an active narcotics dealer in the area, that individual was identified as 37-year-old Tyrone A. Moye.

With said information, DTFAs were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence inside 455 Main Street.

That search warrant was executed yesterday by DTFA with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit at one of the apartments located in the 455 Main Street address. Inside law enforcement discovered illegal narcotics, as well as a firearm and ammunition.

In total, agents discovered and seized a significant quantity of fentanyl, crack cocaine, a handgun, handgun ammunition and rifle ammunition. According to the release no rifle was discovered for said rifle ammunition. It was also during the raid that Tyrone A. Moye was officially placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Charges Against the Accused

Following the arrest, Moye was officially charged with not one, not two, not three but four, FOUR counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B Felony. In addition, other charges are currently pending against Moye.

The latest information states that Mpye was being held at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, where he awaited arraignment which was supposed to also take place yesterday. In total, the investigation is still underway and law enforcement is asking anyone with knowledge of this case or other cases related to narcotics sales to come forward. One may do that by contacting their tip line at 845-463-6040 or email at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com

The crime of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree in the state of New York as mentioned before is a class B felony meaning that if one were to be convicted, they can serve up to 25 years behind bars. This is a crime with some varying factors though, mainly whether or not an individual holds a prior criminal record. With no criminal record, a minimum sentence would start at 5 years if convicted, but with a record, the minimum sentence increases to 10 years. One may also have to pay a fine up to $30,000.

We will continue to provide updates for this case if or when new information becomes available.

