New Jersey Fugitive Arrested in Putnam County After Multi-County Chase

It's simply baffling that in 2024 there are still people who try to run away from and evade the cops. Whether they are town cops, county cops, city cops, state officers or if you're really crazy, the FEDS, just about anybody who's anybody knows that eventually, you're going to got.

That is exactly what happened to a New Jersey man who at the time of the event was already on the run from the law.

Law Enforcement On Alert

The incident in question occurred last week during the afternoon of March 6, 2024. At approximately 12:15pm the Real Time Crime Center located at Westchester County Police headquarters issued an alert to law enforcement about a vehicle which had reportedly fled a traffic stop in Elmsford, part of Westchester County.

According to the report issued by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, multiple Westchester County Police Department's attempted to stop the vehicle to no avail. The vehicle eventually made its way into Putnam County where investigators from the Narcotics Enforcement Unit were in the area and began their search for the suspect.

The Chase is On

Investigators found the suspect in the vehicle traveling North on Peekskill Hollow Road and began their pursuit. Briefly the pursuit went into the Town of Yorktown before suspect took the chase to the Taconic State Parkway where the chase made its way to the Town of Putnam Valley.

The vehicle being driven by the suspect was reportedly unregistered and its license plates had been switched. Eventually the chase came to an end when the vehicle stopped North of the Bryant Pond Road exit. Law enforcement was then able to take the driver into custody without any further incident.

Identifying the Suspect and Charges Against

The suspect who took law enforcement on the cross county chase was identified as 34-year old Sean P. McDermott of Hoboken, New Jersey. When he was taken into custody, officers discovered that McDermott was in possession of methamphetamine. McDermott was officially charged with a number of crimes including...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, along with other vehicle and traffic law violations.

In addition to these charges, it was also discovered that McDermott at the time also had an active "outstanding extraditable felony Bench Warrant" out for his arrest out of the state of Pennsylvania after he failed to appear for a DWAI drugs arrest.

McDermott would be processed as a Fugitive of Justice and was later arraigned in Town of Kent court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility where he awaited a pending County Court hearing. A day after the events occurred on March 7th, McDermott was once again remanded back to the Correctional Facility but this was pending an extradition hearing from Pennsylvania.

The news release concluded with the thanking of the proper authorities involved in the case, those being the Westchester County Police, New York State Police, Carmel Police, and Yorktown Police.

