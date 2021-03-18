An actor who grew up in the Hudson Valley is getting some serious face time on national TV.

Kevin Makely lived a pretty normal life as a kid growing up in Poughkeepsie. He attended Roy C. Ketcham High School and like most kids, had a dream of being a rock and roll star. Makely's mother, who still lives in Poughkeepsie was a piano player and encouraged Makely's interest in music by getting him a bass guitar. He his brother Jason began playing music together and eventually formed a band.

Makely played in the local Hudson Valley bands Ascender and Implode, performing shows at The Chance in Poughkeepsie. After high school, Jason enrolled at the Culinary Institue of American in Hyde Park, while Kevin began acting in New York City. After getting cast in small parts in films like A Beautiful Mind and Woody Allen's Celebrity, Jason decided to become a talent agent and moved out to L.A. Kevin soon followed his brother out to the west coast to pursue his acting career.

Now starring as Macho Man Randy Savage in the NBC series Young Rock, Makely says his career is a dream come true. Portraying a wrestling icon is no small task and one that Makely has been seriously preparing for. Not only did he need to get his body to be as ripped as Savage was in his WWF heyday, but he also had to perfect the wrestler's trademark "OH YEAH" yell, something that's a lot harder than it sounds.

Mark Taylor/NBC

During an interview with The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH, Makely revealed that he believed playing the role of Macho Man was destiny. The famed wrestler actually started his career in the actor's hometown, competing in his first wrestling match at a WWF event at the Mid Hudson Civic Center. Not only that, but Makely has been a long-time Macho Man fan. In fact, it was his history of dressing up as the professional wrestler for Halloween that landed him the job. After seeing his headshot, producers weren't convinced that Makely was the right man for the role, so at the urging of his brother, Makely texted over some shots of him dressed in his costume. The next thing he knew, he was officially cast as Macho Man Randy Savage.

The Poughkeepsie-born actor made his debut on episode three which aired last week, but according to Makely, episode six is where he will truly shine. Makely says during the upcoming episode he was able to step into the ring where he was tasked with recreating some of the wrestler's signature move. In one sequence, Makely had to climb to the top turnbuckle and fly into the air, giving another actor Macho Man's famous elbow drop. The actor was proud (and relieved) to be able to nail the move in just one take.

Makely's episode three debut is currently streaming on Hulu and Peacock. New episodes of Young Rock air Tuesdays at 8pm on NBC.

