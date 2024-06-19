Poughkeepsie Man Set To Break Colossal Pizza Topping Record

Alec Levinson is set to break his own record at popular Hudson Valley pizza shop.

People love pizza! And there are so many spots throughout the Hudson Valley area to get great pizza. Fun Fact: While pizza comes with many different toppings, pepperoni is the single most popular pizza. Whether you like your pizza Chicago Style or New York Style, thin and crispy or deep dish, pizza lovers just love to top it with pepperoni!

Mike and Joe's Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Mike and Joe's Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Mike & Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and Italian Restaurant is located at 64 Creek Rd and as of last year is under new management as of recent. The family-run business has built a loyal customer following serving delicious pizza and authentic Italian cuisine. They've got some of the best pizza around in my opinion, and I have had it often.

Poughkeepsie area man Alec Levinson loves his pizza! and loves a ton of toppings! He's been a loyal customer of Mike & Joe's in Poughkeepsie for the past 5 years, and always comes in ordering insanely large pizzas, with toppings piled high.

Courtesy photo from Mike & Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and Italian Restaurant. Courtesy photo from Mike & Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and Italian Restaurant. loading...

Alec is set to break his own record on Saturday, June 22 at Noon at Mike & Joe's. He plans to break a record that he set last year with a 213 topping, 33lb pizza. This year's goal is a 355 topping, 52lb pizza!

All over the world, contests are held to earn the top honors for all sorts of things related to pizza. But for Alec Levinson, this his for his own personal love for one of America's favorite foods. Fun Fact: If you wanted to order the the pizza as featured in the photo topped with pepperoni, sausage, hot sausage, mushroom, bacon and prosciutto, it would cost you around $700.

Good luck Alec! See you at Mike & Joe's on Saturday.

