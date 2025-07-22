Video Captures Chaos After Shooting At Poughkeepsie Park

The wild scene occurred this past Sunday evening at a busy park in Poughkeepsie.

It was a busy Sunday evening in Poughkeepsie as multiple arrests were made in two separate shooting incident. City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Detective Division released a press release on the weekend Double Shooting.

On Sunday, July 20, 2025, at approximately 7:05pm, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at Hulme Park, located at 72 Market Street.

Responding officers arrived on scene and located a 37 year old Male Newburgh resident suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers quickly obtained descriptions of the suspects and alerted additional responding units.

Within minutes of the shooting, officers observed two individuals matching the suspect descriptions in the area of 10 Rinaldi Blvd. When approached, both suspects fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, officers apprehended Anthony Guillen, 31, of Poughkeepsie, and Charles Clayton Jr., 29, of Pleasant Valley. Guillen was also found to have sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two handguns were recovered at the time of the arrest.

Both Guillen and Clayton were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C felony. They were arraigned in City Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on bail.

At this time, investigators do not believe the 37 year old victim was the intended target. The investigation remains active. Hulme Park was crowded at the time of the incident, with numerous basketball players and spectators present.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the confidential tip line at (845)-451-7577.

