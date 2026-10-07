Lawmaker Has Out-of-This-World Plans for Stewart Airport

My four-year-old has already decided he wants to be an astronaut when he grows up, so I have to admit, I’m pretty supportive of this idea.

A Hudson Valley state senator wants to see Stewart International Airport become the home of something that sounds like it belongs in a science-fiction movie: the proposed United States Space Academy.

State Sen. James Skoufis is urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to put Stewart forward as New York’s candidate for the new academy, which is currently in the early stages of being developed by the federal government.

Why Stewart?

There’s actually a pretty compelling argument for the Hudson Valley.

Stewart has an 11,817-foot runway, along with significant undeveloped property and existing aerospace and military infrastructure. The airport also operates alongside Stewart Air National Guard Base, while its location puts it close to West Point and other major transportation connections.

Skoufis argues that combination could make Stewart a particularly strong candidate.

The senator pointed to the airport's unusually long runway and its history of being capable of handling extremely large aircraft. Stewart has long been associated with space shuttle emergency landing capabilities, making its runway a particularly interesting asset for a potential space-focused institution.

And there is plenty of room to dream big. Stewart encompasses thousands of acres, with substantial land and aviation infrastructure already in place.

What Exactly Is the U.S. Space Academy?

The academy is not simply a new college with a space-themed curriculum.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 28 establishing a presidential commission to develop plans for a proposed NASA-led federal academy focused on technical education, leadership development and public service.

The White House says the academy is intended to help prepare future astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, entrepreneurs, civil servants and military personnel for careers connected to the space sector.

NASA has since begun seeking information from states about potential locations and operating arrangements. The federal process calls for the academy's permanent location to be determined as part of the planning process.

According to the current NASA request, the agency is looking at potential permanent locations with a goal of breaking ground as early as 2027, while an interim solution could allow instruction to begin in 2028.

Could Stewart Actually Get It?

It's far too early to say.

New York isn't the only state interested in the idea. Space-focused communities around the country are expected to compete for the academy, and locations with existing NASA, military and aerospace infrastructure could have a significant advantage.

But Skoufis believes Stewart deserves a seat at the table.

For the Hudson Valley, landing the academy could mean much more than a cool sign on the side of a building. A federal space academy could bring students, educators, researchers, aerospace investment and potentially new jobs to the region.

And if my four-year-old's astronaut dreams are any indication, there won't exactly be a shortage of kids fascinated by the idea.

For now, though, Stewart is a candidate, not the chosen site. The federal government still has a lot of work to do before the United States Space Academy has a permanent home.

Still, there's something pretty fun about the possibility of seeing the Hudson Valley become a launching point for the next generation of space explorers.