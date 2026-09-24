Hudson Valley farmers could soon have access to state funding aimed at helping farms deal with some increasingly familiar challenges: heavy rain, flooding, drought and extreme temperature swings.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that $16.8 million is now available statewide through New York's Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program. The money can be used for projects designed to protect water quality, improve soil health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make farms more resilient to extreme weather.

“It is important that we continue to position our farmers with the right resources to adapt to a changing climate,” Gov. Hochul said. “The Climate Resilient Farming Program allows our farmers to implement practices that will strengthen their operations while protecting our natural resources and supporting the future of New York agriculture.”

For farms across the Hudson Valley, the program could support projects addressing everything from flood and drought preparation to healthier soil and agricultural forestry.

There are four areas of funding available: livestock and manure management, climate adaptation and resiliency, soil-health practices and agricultural forestry.

The state says the program has already awarded $94 million through nine previous rounds, supporting 713 on-farm projects across New York. Those projects are estimated to reduce more than 639,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents over their expected lifespans.

One important detail for Hudson Valley farmers: individual farmers don't apply directly for these grants. County Soil and Water Conservation Districts apply on behalf of farmers, working with them to develop projects through the state's Agricultural Environmental Management program.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2026.