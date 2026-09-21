Antonio’s Family Restaurant Closes Its Doors in Montgomery After Five Years: ‘You Weren’t Just Customers’

A beloved Montgomery restaurant closed its doors for the last time Sunday, September 20, marking the end of a five-year run that became about much more than food.

The Lopez family announced the decision to close the restaurant was made so they can focus on the health and well-being of owner Melissa Lopez.

In a heartfelt message to customers, the family said the decision was anything but easy.

Melissa was diagnosed with cancer just six months after the family opened the restaurant in 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the family, she battled through treatment while continuing to run the business. After setbacks and a recovery, the cancer returned recently.

The family says they have made the decision not to put Melissa through another round while trying to operate a business.

The news was also shared by Montgomery Mayor Mike Hembury, who called Antonio’s a “beloved staple” of the community and a true cornerstone of the village.

For years, Antonio’s was a gathering place for Montgomery residents, hosting everything from birthday dinners and first dates to the everyday meals that become part of a community’s routine.

And apparently, the customers became part of the family, too.

In their goodbye message, the Lopez family wrote:

“You weren’t just customers. You were part of our everyday life.”

They say they’ll miss seeing familiar faces walk through the door, hearing the laughter coming from the dining room and even seeing the pile of bicycles parked outside.

And while there’s understandably some sadness surrounding the closure, the family made one thing very clear:

They don't want people to be sad for them.

“We’re SO excited for what’s next!” the family wrote, adding that they’ll still be around Montgomery.

The restaurant may be closing, but Antonio’s won’t simply disappear from the community. The family says another family-owned business will be taking its place, and they're encouraging their longtime customers to give the new restaurant the same support they gave Antonio’s.

For the Lopez family, Antonio’s was an ambitious undertaking from the beginning: a mother, father and two sons opening a restaurant together in 2021, in the middle of a historic global pandemic.

“From our family to yours, thank you for everything. Really. We’ll remember these five years for the rest of our lives.- The Lopez Family”