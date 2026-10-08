Did You Know: if you're driving a tractor-trailer down these highways you could be ticketed? Hundreds of New York drivers just found out the hard way.

If you've ever wondered why you don't see tractor-trailers cruising down the Taconic State Parkway, there's a reason, and in my opinion- rightfully so.

The list of Hudson Valley roads with commercial-vehicle restrictions is longer than you might think.

The New York State Police recently reminded drivers about the rules after conducting a two-day commercial vehicle enforcement detail September 30 and October 1 on the Taconic State Parkway. The State Police detail spanned across Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia counties.

During those two days, State Police issued:

376 traffic tickets, including 198 for violations involving restricted vehicle types on the parkway system.

19 commercial vehicle inspections were conducted: finding 63 federal safety violations.

Four drivers and five vehicles were ultimately placed out of service.

These Hudson Valley Parkways Don't Allow Commercial Vehicles

Here's the part that may surprise some Hudson Valley drivers: Commercial vehicles aren't permitted on any of these Hudson Valley parkways:

Bear Mountain Parkway

Bronx River Parkway

Cross County Parkway

Hutchinson River Parkway

Long Mountain Parkway

Lake Welch Parkway

Palisades Interstate Parkway

Sprain Brook Parkway

Saw Mill River Parkway

Taconic State Parkway

What Vehicles Are Banned?

According to New York State Police, the restrictions apply to commercial vehicles including tractor-trailers, vehicles displaying commercial signage and vehicles towing trailers.

So, if you're thinking, “Wait, does that mean my pickup truck with a trailer can't take the Taconic?” that's where things get a little more complicated.

The state's Parkway Rules and Regulations cover specific restricted vehicle types, so drivers should check the applicable regulations rather than assuming every pickup or trailer combination is automatically prohibited.

New York State also lists commercial-vehicle restrictions on numerous parkways in New York City and Long Island, including the Belt Parkway, Cross Island Parkway, Grand Central Parkway, Meadowbrook State Parkway and Southern State Parkway.