Poughkeepsie Galleria Urges State to Allow Phase 2 Reopening

Will we see more big changes once Phase 2 of reopening New York hits the Hudson Valley?

In the past few days, we've seen some changes as to what we can expect when we finally get to Phase 2 of reopening on Tuesday, June 9th. To the surprise of many New Yorkers, Gov. Cuomo announced that restaurants will open with outdoor seating in Phase 2. Originally, restaurants were apart of Phase 3.

Many Hudson Valley residents are wondering when retail stores, more specifically our malls, will be open for us to actually go in. Whether it's customers or those working in retail itching to get back to work, curbside pick up and online order are just not cutting it.

Phase 2 would allow only stores with exterior entrance to be open. Think outdoor malls like Woodbury Commons. Enclosed malls like the Poughkeepsie Galleria will not be able to let customers inside the mall itself.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria released a statement where they stand on Phase 2 and how it's affecting their employees and customers.

In the statement Jasmin Davis, the Assistant Marketing Director of the Poughkeepsie Galleria said:

Our collective investment of time and money into safely and responsibly re-opening Poughkeepsie Galleria was considerable. What's more, our retailers and their employees are anticipating the scheduled Phase Two re-opening next week as a way to get back to work and begin supporting their families and our local economies. That now appears to be in jeopardy based on our properties not being able to broadly re-open under Phase Two in other regions throughout the State. Simply put, re-opening is key to the survival of these retailers, many of which are locally owned and are now in grave danger of never being able to open their doors

They also explain that in the past 2 months they have adapted to meet "or exceed State, CDC and national health guidelines to protect the health, safety and well-being of everyone." Davis also noted because indoor restaurant service and entertainment venues do not open until later phases, the mall would see fewer patrons than usual if it reopened in Phase 2 because it wouldn't have the foot traffic from people visiting those establishments.

Davis wraps up the statement by saying:

We hope the State will re-consider its surprising decision over the coming days and urge it to allow Poughkeepsie Galleria and enclosed shopping centers to open alongside other retailers in Phase Two in the Mid-Hudson Region. Thousands of jobs, businesses, livelihoods and regional economies are depending on it. We are ready to open with the health and well-being of our guests, retailers and their employees a top priority.

Do you think it's time for malls like the Poughkeepsie Galleria to open their doors? Should NYS make an exception as they did for outdoor dining? Chime in and let us know on Facebook.

