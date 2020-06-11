Poughkeepsie DMV Reopens Monday With Restrictions

Starting Monday, the Poughkeepsie DMV location will reopen for appointments only.

The DMV in the City of Poughkeepsie, located at 22 Market Street will resume in-person license, permits, and non-driver ID transactions starting Monday by appointment only.

Accepted license transactions include:

Standard, REAL ID, and Enhanced License renewals and transfers from out of state

First-time applications to upgrade to REAL ID or Enhanced licenses or non-driver ID cards

First time applications for non-driver Identification Cards

Applications for Passenger or CDL permits for Dutchess County residents only

Conditional or Restricted Licenses

Appointments may be made starting Friday, June 12 by calling (845) 486-2388 between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The following guidelines apply for access to the county office building:

All visitors must enter the building via the front doors on Market Street. The outside doors will remain locked until 9 am.

Visitors will be required to sanitize their hands at the sanitizer station in the lobby.

All visitors must check-in at the desk in the front foyer.

Visitors are to wear a face-covering in order to enter the building and continue to wear it within the building unless directed otherwise by staff. Disposable face coverings will be available upon request (while supplies last). Visitors who will not wear a face covering may be asked to make an appointment for a later date.

The security officer in the lobby is to be provided with the visitor’s destination to verify the appointment before a visitor may proceed to their appointment. Anyone who is late to an appointment beyond 5 minutes forfeits their appointment slot.

Visitors and staff are to maintain 6’ of social distance when appropriate.

Visitors may also use the Dropbox located in the foyer at 22 Market Street. Acceptable transactions for the drop-boxes are license plate surrenders, title only, new registrations, registration renewals.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: