Poughkeepsie Brewery Changes Schedule for Month of September

It has been a tough year for local business in the Hudson Valley and across the nation. Whether it be keeping its doors open due to the slow down of business thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic or finding enough staffing it's been especially difficult in the restaurant industry.

One popular Hudson Valley brewery is feeling the effects and has decided to, temporarily, take a break throughout the week.

Mill House Brewing Company shared that starting this week (August 30th, 2021), Mill House will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the whole month of September.

In a statement Mill House explained:

18 months. It’s been 18 very long, very hard months. It’s crazy to believe the world is still fighting this uphill battle. It’s exhausting. We’re all tired, frustrated, nervous, fearful, fed up and mentally drained. We’re convinced we have one of the hardest working and loyal teams who have been putting their all into Mill House over this past year; showing up and working through restrictions, severe staffing shortages, and busier than ever days.

During the early days of the pandemic, Mill House worked hard to keep moral high. The Dutchess County brewery offered up fun pop-up menus like its insanely popular Chinese Food pop-up and fair food options.

With that being said, the Mill House crew, located at 289 Mill Street in Poughkeepsie, admits that they need a break, writing:

We need a break. Mentally, physically, emotionally. So for the month of September, starting this week, we’ll be closed on both Tuesdays, and now, Wednesdays. It’s time for us to recharge, reset, and relax. As always, thank you to our House guests for continuing to support Mill House and our team.

Rest assured, if you had a previously scheduled event on a Tuesday or Wednesday in September Mill House states that your event will not be affected.

To stay up to the date with the latest scheduling changes at Mill House Brewing Company you can visit them on Facebook. Mill House is opened Monday, Thursday and Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 9:30 pm according to their Facebook page.

