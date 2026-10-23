‘Pillar of Community’ to Sell Hudson Valley Business After 55 Years

A highly rated Hudson Valley business that has earned the trust of local customers for more than half a century is now up for sale for $1.65 million.

The popular shop that's been serving customers for 55 years has an impeccable reputation, which has helped it earn a 4.8-star Google rating, with customers praising its honest service and fair prices.

One longtime customer even described the owner as a "pillar of the community." But now, the longtime business is being offered for sale along with more than eight acres of property on Route 9G in Hyde Park, New York.

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Longtime Hyde Park Business Listed for $1.65 Million

According to a commercial real estate listing, Jim's Auto Body, located on Violet Avenue in Hyde Park, is up for sale along with two adjoining parcels totaling approximately 8.34 acres.

The property at 1059 Violet Avenue features a 5,758-square-foot automotive repair facility with ten service bays, a spray booth, paint-mixing equipment and three frame machines. Also included is a detached two-bedroom home that was updated in 2025.

The listing describes Jim's Auto Body as a turnkey business, meaning a buyer would have the opportunity to take over the existing operation. The shop's longtime reputation could be a major selling point. Online reviews consistently highlight the quality of repairs and personal attention customers receive, with many describing Jim and his employees as honest, professional and accommodating.

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Property Offers Potential for Future Development

While the auto body shop sits on approximately one acre along Violet Avenue, the sale also includes another 7.34 acres behind the business currently being used for storage and outdoor space. This huge plot of land could potentially be developed for other purposes.

The two parcels fall under different zoning designations, which could allow for future residential, commercial or mixed-use development, subject to local approvals.

Jim's Auto Body remains open, and the listing emphasizes the opportunity for a new owner to continue operating Jim's Auto Body and build on the reputation it has established over the past 55 years.