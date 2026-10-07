Police Identify Man in Hyde Park School Scare, Search His Home

Police have released new details about the frightening incident near a Hyde Park middle school, including what they found during a search of the man’s home.

The Town of Hyde Park Police Department has identified the individual as Daniel M. Prospero, 54, of Hyde Park. Police say he was wearing camouflage clothing and a bullet-resistant vest and carrying a hunting-style knife and two high-capacity rifle magazines. One magazine contained several rounds of ammunition.

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The incident prompted a letter to families from the Hyde Park Central School District on Monday, October 5. Superintendent Dr. Pedro Roman said students and staff remained safe and credited school employees with quickly alerting authorities.

In an October 6 release, police provided a more detailed account of the encounter and announced an increased police presence at Haviland Middle School as a precaution.

At approximately 1:25pm Monday, Sergeant McGaw was working as Haviland’s school resource officer and was outside with students when a school monitor alerted him to a suspicious man riding a bicycle in a field behind the school.

McGaw spotted the man riding toward Ralph R. Smith Elementary School and entered his patrol vehicle to look for him. A monitor near the elementary school reported seeing the bicyclist heading toward Route 9G.

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The officer eventually located Prospero on Violet Avenue near Hidden Brook Estates.

Police say information gathered during that interaction led to Prospero being taken into custody under New York State’s Mental Hygiene Law. He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment. The release does not announce any criminal charges.

Officers searched the surrounding area for evidence or items that may have been left behind. Police also obtained a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order signed by Supreme Court Justice Rosa.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at Prospero’s residence. A thorough search of the apartment turned up no firearms. The district’s earlier letter also stated that no firearm was found when he was taken into custody.

Hyde Park police are continuing the investigation with assistance from the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone who saw Prospero near Haviland Middle School, Ralph R. Smith Elementary School, Violet Avenue or the surrounding area on October 5 is asked to call Hyde Park police at 845-229-9340.