A popular Hudson Valley hair salon with a barber who's been cutting hair in the region for over 40 years is closing its doors.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, SassE Boutique Salon in Poughkeepsie confirmed the salon will be permanently closing on July 1.

"Due to the COVID-19 mandated shutdown we are sad to announce the closing of SassE Boutique Salon," the salon wrote on Facebook. "The salon will be permanently closing effective July 1st. All future appointments with Stephanie, Kat or Sara will be honored at our sister salon The Studio at Stephanie's in Milton."

A comment on the Facebook post announcing the sudden closure reports one stylist, Edgar, has been cutting hair in the region for over 40 years.

"My husband & I have been customers of Edgar, for over 40 years," Pamela Christakos-Vitarbo commented. "We will follow him wherever he goes, Best of luck to all of you.. was a great place. Be well & safe❤️."

The salon located at 33 Arlington Avenue in Poughkeepsie followed Gov. Andrew Cuomo's orders and closed down around March 18 due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

SassE Boutique Salon reopened from its mandated COVID-19 shutdown on Wednesday, June 10.

The company didn't give more details about the sudden closure, other than saying the "COVID-19 mandated shutdown" forced them to close.

"Stylists will be reaching out to clients personally with any future appointment updates," SassE Boutique Salon added on Facebook. "We appreciate all of the support from our clients over the last few years!"