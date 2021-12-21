Popular Poughkeepsie Comedy Club Relocates Again…Across Street

Laugh It Up Comedy Club has found yet another new location that they hope will be their permanent home.

Daniel McRitchie opened up Laugh It Up Comedy at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in 2015 and had years of success bringing in some of comedy's biggest names. In 2020 when Covid hit, it unfortunately shut things down. Earlier this year, the exciting news was announced that Laugh It Up would be bringing comedy back to rt 9 Poughkeepsie, relocating to the old Banana's Comedy Club spot at 2170 South Rd. Banana's Comedy Club was legendary in the area, being known for the place where current Tonight Show host and Saugerties High School graduate Jimmy Fallon got his start. We were excited to see this spot revived and had high hopes for McRitchie and Laugh It up at the location. The club officially opened at the Holiday Inn on April 30 with a weekend of shows, but after just over 6 months due to issues with hotel management, McRitchie has moved his comedy club across the street to the beautiful new Hyatt Place Poughkeepsie at 2165 South Rd.

McRitchie says, "We pride ourselves on the talent that we bring and Holiday Inn issues with the kitchen and management prevented us from giving people the best experience." Laugh It Up did their first show over this past weekend at the new venue playing to a sold out crowd. A great start to a new beginning. Having been to Hyatt Place myself, it's a beautiful hotel and I look forward to checking out some upcoming shows there. Check out Laugh It Comedy Club's official website here for upcoming shows in 2022!