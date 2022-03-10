Popular Newburgh Eatery Opening Soup Shack with Soup & Chili to Go

If you’re from the Newburgh area, or anywhere from the Hudson Valley for that matter, you’ve probably eaten at or at least heard of Pamela’s on the Hudson at 1 Park Place in Newburgh. Pamela’s is a bistro lounge that offers casual dining, fine food, and amazing views of the Hudson River. When I heard that Pamela’s would be opening something new, I knew it would be worth writing about.

Pamela's Soup Shack - When and Where?

This Monday, March 14, Pamela’s will open Pamela’s Soup Shack in The City of Newburgh’s Karpeles Museum Drive Through Broadway, which was originally the Newburgh Savings Bank. Pamela’s Soup Shack will offer homemade soups and chili to go and will be open Monday - Friday from 11 AM - 3 PM. Perfect for lunch or an early afternoon soup or chili snack.

We already know Pamela’s on the Hudson’s reputation for delicious food, so I can’t wait to taste some of the scrumptious soups that the Soup Shack has to offer. And the chili, too. Chef Rick Lacetina will be creating the soups from favorite recipes. I’m getting hungry just thinking about it. Luckily, we only have to wait a few more days.

If you’ve never been to Pamela’s on the Hudson, you should give it a try. Great food, Sunday Brunch, Three Course Thursdays, and views that can’t be beaten. And if you’re looking for something lighter during the day, the new Pamela’s Soup Shack will do the trick, and they'll be open starting this Monday. Good luck and congratulations to the folks at Pamela’s on their new venture. Newburgh is about to be a bit tastier.

4 Hudson Valley Cities that Went From Worn to Wow, and 1 that Hasn't These Hudson Valley Cities Have Gone From Scary to Spectacular