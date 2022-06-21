Popular Movie Theater Offering $5 Tickets in Dutchess & Ulster

I must admit, it’s been a while since I’ve been to a movie theater. Even before covid, I hadn’t been in ages. It’s not that I don’t like a good movie, it’s just that prices seemed so high. The tickets got expensive, the snacks got expensive, and I could watch movies at home. It wasn’t a night out, but I saved money.

When I was a kid, I went to the movies almost every weekend. It was a cheap way to spend an afternoon with friends. The movies were only a couple of bucks back then. After the movies, we could go get a bite to eat at a local fast food place, and for less than 10 bucks, you saw a movie and ate. Easy and cheap. What if I told you that there was a way you could still see a good movie and have a night out without spending an arm and a leg? Well, there is.

Upstate Films has just announced $5 Wednesday Movies. Yes, you read that correctly. On Wednesdays, both the Starr Cinema on Montgomery Street in Rhinebeck and the Orpheum Theater on Main Street in Saugerties will be offering $5 tickets for everyone on Wednesdays, excluding special events. Now, that’s what I call a sweet deal. A night out that won’t break the bank.

Upstate Films, which runs both the Starr and the Orpheum, is one of the most respected organizations in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Their mission is to “connect the Hudson Valley through transformative cinematic experiences”, and that’s something they do quite well through their cinemas, and their pop-ups throughout the region. For showtimes and more information, visit the Upstate Films website.

