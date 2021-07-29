Top Journalist Celebrates Daughter’s Wedding with 4-Day Extravaganza in the Hudson Valley

Though COVID-19 got in the way of the original July 4, 2020 wedding plans, the show eventually went on during a four-day Hudson Valley wedding celebration weekend earlier this month for Mark Dobrosky and bride Ellie Monohan, the daughter of Katie Couric.

Named one of the world's 9 most beautiful cabin hotels by Architectural Digest, and what was once an Olympic training camp for gymnasts and women's soccer players, The Cedar Lake Estate in Port Jervis served as the destination for the Dobrosky and Monohan nuptials 4th of July weekend. The bride, Couric's daughter Ellie, attended a wedding at the Port Jervis Cedar Lakes Estate about 5 years back and fell in love with the site.

The venue is owned by two sisters who sought to build a business where they could foster their love for food, event planning, and affection for what was their childhood home. Fast forward 10 years since their dreams became a reality in 2011, the grounds of the Cedar Lake Estate were used to host more than 200 fully vaccinated guests for the wedding weekend festivities.

According to coverage in Town and Country Magazine, this wasn't your traditional wedding; the long weekend of celebrations included field day games like three-legged races, tug-of-war, and water balloon tosses, a Dirty Dancing movie night, and even an '80s themed costume party with throwback-inspired food offerings and an '80s cover band performance.

The wedding ceremony itself was a bit more traditional, with a Christian-based service, followed by a reception with a family-style dinner and a three-tier fruit-filled vanilla buttercream wedding cake. Spicy margaritas and vodka sodas infused with blackberries were among the specialty cocktail offerings.

The afterparty celebration was on-site and the included face-painting and pizza.

Cedar Lakes Estate has a variety of options as far as hosting a wedding or event on-site, with both indoor and outdoor venues, multiple locations to meet a number of themes, and obviously, the most breathtaking views. They also offer on-site accommodations for guests, who will have complete access to the 500-acre property with activities like zip-lining, tennis, biking and bonfire pits.

Katie appeared to be your typical mother of the bride, helping with all the details, big and small, of the wedding weekend. She shared some behind-the-scenes info on her website detailing just how involved she was with the wedding planning process.

