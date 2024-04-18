The Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Celebrities Seem to Love Most

It's not hard to figure out why the Hudson Valley has become such a premiere destination for weddings in New York. From gorgeous sweeping views of mountains to delicious, locally made wines, the region has much to offer couples on their big day.

Popular Wedding Venues in the Hudson Valley

When many couples come to the Hudson Valley in search of their dream wedding venue, they're looking for something with an X factor. Vineyards, wineries, and farms have all become increasingly popular wedding destinations, which the Hudson Valley has plenty of.

Barn weddings have also grown in popularity in recent years providing a "rustic" and natural vibe.

Read More: 6 Things You Need to Consider Before Hosting a Barn Wedding

The Hudson Valley even has options for the now trendy "micro-wedding." This is a wedding that typically includes under 50 guests with an emphasis on the "small, intimate" theme.

Celebrity Weddings of the Hudson Valley

A number of notable personalities have chosen the Hudson Valley for their big day over the years.

Back in 2010, Chelsea Clinton tied the knot to now-husband Marc Mezvinsky in Rhinebeck, according to The Knot.

Chelsea Clinton Marries Marc Mezvinsky In Rhinebeck, New York Getty Images loading...

The whole town was a-buzz with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attending multiple pre-wedding events around Rhinebeck, including an event at the famed Beekman Arms.

The wedding was held at Astor Courts Estates in Rhinebeck on July 31, 2010.

Get our free mobile app

Standout Barbie actress America Ferrara wed her now-husband Ryan Piers Williams the same year a little further south in Westchester County at actress Vanessa Williams' Chappaqua home, according to InStyle.

The Hudson Valley's Most Popular Wedding Venue for Celebrities

Earlier this year, we shared that a beloved sitcom actor tied the knot in the Hudson Valley.

Josh Radnor, leading man Ted from How I Met Your Mother, shared on Instagram that he and now-wife Jordana wed this past Winter.

They got married at the same destination that actress and producer Beanie Feldstein and now-partner Bonnie Chance-Roberts opted for back in the Summer of 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beanie Feldstein (@beaniefeldstein)

Both happy couples tied the knot at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis. The location is dubbed the perfect "fancy summer camp" of wedding venues. With 500 acres of property, it's no wonder this is a top pick for stars.

Cedar Lakes Estate is an exclusive wedding destination. They boast that the venue, "only host[s] a select number of weddings each year" so your event is sure to be intimate. For the actual wedding ceremony, you can choose from their Mountain Top location overlooking the Shawangunks or their waterfront lake deck.

If you're looking for more wedding venue options around the Hudson Valley, here are 17 of the most stunning to pick from:

17 of the Hudson Valley's Most Stunning Wedding Venues 17 gorgeous Hudson Valley wedding venues. Gallery Credit: CJ