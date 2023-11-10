5 Places to Rent a New Year’s Tuxedo in the Hudson Valley NY

Most people only think of needing a tuxedo if they are going to get married, have a prom to go to or possibly a formal gala. While I can't speak to what people wear at formal galas' as I have never been to one, why wait? Why not treat it like the champagne or the cake, that you always say you are going to have but think that it is too fancy for you or that it has too many calories?

Where can you rent a tuxedo to wear to something because you can, because you need to feel or be a bit fancy or how about Christmas or New Years? Why not be the one showing up in the fabulous tuxedo? You know you will make it look good.

Where can you rent or buy a tuxedo in the Hudson Valley NY?

There are a few places throughout the Hudson Valley that specialize in menswear, that you can walk in or make an appointment to get fitted. Those places are as follows:

Tuxedo Rentals by Broadway Tailors, 281 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550

Men's Warehouse, many locations, to include South RD, Poughkeepsie, and Route 211 in Middletown.

Sossi Formals, many locations, including Rt 211 in Middletown and Route 9 in Wappingers.

The Black Tux, this is a completely online service.

Foller's Men Shop, 400 Route 211 E, Middletown, NY 10940

What should you rent a tuxedo for?

There are many reasons to rent or to own a tuxedo. Remember you can take your basic tuxedo and then add say a holiday bowtie and cummerbund or swap them out for a solid color or print that speaks to you. There are no rules when it comes to a tuxedo.

