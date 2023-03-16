Popular Item Leaving Hudson Valley Dunkin’ Menus

Dunkin' has announced that they're retiring a popular item that has been on menus for 23 years. The news does not come as a surprise to some, though others have taken their complaints online over why the drink is be pulled.

And while the franchise says there is always chance it could return one day, it's another example of fast food companies shuffling their menus to keep up with demand. What is a bit strange though, is that one Dunkin' rep said the item was actually discontented last year, though many locations across the area continued to sell it anyway.

Did You Ever Order This Drink?

WBNG says that Dunkin' announced that they're pulling the well-known Dunkaccino beverages from their menus. A representative told USA Today that the chain plans to "focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience,"

Whatever that is supposed to mean?

Many customers had already taken to social media over the decline in franchises serving the popular drink. WBNG says that some on Reddit speculated that the drink was dispensed from a machine that used a pre-mixed powder which has since been discontinued by Dunkin'.

How Many Dunkin' Locations Are in New York?

Dunkin' remains one of the country's most popular fast food chains, with over 9,300 locations in the U.S., according to Scrapehero. As of data provided by Stacker in 2021, there are 1,455 locations in New York, making it the most plentiful fast food chain in the state.

Of course, that number could be a bit higher as we get into 2023.