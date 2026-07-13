Health officials across the country are continuing to investigate one of the largest outbreaks of Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite that can cause days, or even weeks, of severe gastrointestinal illness.

As of Monday morning (July 13), the CDC has confirmed 843 domestically acquired cases across 31 states, while also reviewing more than 1,500 additional reports submitted by state health departments. Officials acknowledge those federal numbers likely undercount the true number of infections because many states are reporting cases faster than the CDC can verify them.

New York is among the hardest-hit states, with more than 500 cases statewide and counting. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly which food is responsible.

Cyclospora isn't spread from person to person.

Instead, people become infected after eating contaminated produce or drinking contaminated water. Symptoms usually appear about a week after exposure and often include: watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, bloating and excessive gas. Without treatment, symptoms can linger for weeks.

How to Avoid the Parasite Causing 'Explosive Diarrhea' That's Hitting New York Hard

5 Ways to Lower Your Risk:

1. Skip pre-cut salad mixes when possible

Buying a whole head of lettuce instead of bagged salad can reduce the amount of handling before it reaches your kitchen.

2. Wash fresh produce thoroughly

Rinse fruits, vegetables and fresh herbs like cilantro and basil under cool running water before eating or cooking them.

3. Peel away outer layers

For green onions, lettuce and similar vegetables, remove the outer leaves and trim the root ends before washing.

4. Cook vegetables when you can

Cyclospora is killed when food reaches about 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70°C), making cooked vegetables a lower-risk option than raw produce.

5. Wash your hands

Soap and warm water before and after handling fresh produce remains one of the easiest ways to reduce your chances of contamination.

At this point, the CDC and FDA have not identified a single contaminated food source, so there are no recalls tied directly to the outbreak. Investigators continue tracing patients' food histories in hopes of finding the common link.