Popular Hudson Valley Burger Joint Celebrates Anniversary

The spot known for amazing burgers and fries has three area locations.

Who doesn't love a good burger? There are some great burger joints throughout the Hudson Valley area. I've been a big fan of Five Guys which has locations all over the Hudson Valley. The fast food burger chain is a very popular favorite, known for having great cheeseburgers. My go-to at Five Guys was always a bacon cheeseburger with bbq sauce and mayo, So good! As a kid, I have fond memories of visiting Red Rooster off rt 22 in Brewster, NY with the family and grabbing a cheeseburger with ketchup and fried onions.



Buns Burgers with locations in Kingston, Rhinebeck, and Saugerties, was voted "Best Hidden Gem Burger Joint" by Hudson Valley Magazine in 2017. Buns Burgers is pushing the farm-to-table movement into quick-service dining. They actually also just made our list of 5 Great Hudson Valley French Fry Spots, for their delicious hand-cut fries.



Buns Burgers Kingston Location Celebrates Anniversary

Buns Burgers took to social media to announce that it's the 3 year anniversary this week of their Kingston, NY location. They thanked the staff for all their hard work and mentioned that they have loved sitting at the location on the corner that they have loved sitting on the corner of Wall Street and N. Front Street for the past few years. They also went on to say that they are excited to serve their customers for many more years to come. Congrats to Buns Burgers, and stay tuned for info on a fourth location coming soon!

Get our free mobile app