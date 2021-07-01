If you and the family were looking to hit Bowdoin Park this weekend, you may want to re-schedule.

On Wednesday, June 30, the Hudson Valley severe thunderstorms ripped through the area. Columbia and Greene Counties reported several power outages, powerlines down, and fallen trees. But much of the damage happened in the Dutchess County area.

Wappingers Falls was one of the towns that experienced the brunt of the severe weather. Many are speculating that a tornado touched down in the area. That has not been confirmed, but the National Weather Service is looking into it according to Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Emergency on Facebook.

The Village of Wappingers saw intense damage as well as the area around it, like Bowdoin Park.

Dutchess County Parks announced on social media that Bowdoin Park is temporarily closed as the park beings storm clean up. They report that Bowdoin Park is closed due to "significant storm damage." Dutchess Parks report that the power is out at Bowdoin and they have no working phones. Dutchess Parks adds "Our great Parks team is working hard to get the park cleared and safe to reopen."

Photos shared by Dutchess Parks show several big trees around the park as seen below:

If you would like to keep in the loop with Bowdoin and when they will be reopening, you can follow Dutchess Parks on social media for status updates.

Did you experience any severe weather this week? Are you still without power? Check-in with us on Facebook and let us know how you're holding up.

Village of Wappingers Devastated by Surprise Storm A massive thunderstorm ripped through the Village of Wappingers on Wednesday during the early evening hours. While it didn't last too long, there were many areas devastated by the strong winds and rain.

5 Lock Screen Worthy Photos From Minnewaska State Park