People across New York have strong opinions where they get their chicken, and Popeyes still remains one of the most recognizable fast food chicken chains in the country.

The franchise has run major promotions in the area in the past, such as when they handed out free chicken on National Chicken Sandwich Day, or back in 2022, when they offered 1972 prices to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Now, Popeyes wants to hand out free chicken wings to New York customers. And according to sources, their latest promotion involves what some refer to as New York's only true football team.

Hudson Valley Popeye's Restaurants

According to Scrape Hero, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has 221 restaurants across New York state, with Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, New Windsor, Middletown, West Nyack, Spring Valley, Yorktown Heights, and Kingston.

Free Wings If the Bills Win the Super Bowl

NBC says that Popeyes will launch five wing flavors, by offering free wings if any team sporting "wings" wins Super Bowl LVIII February 11. This includes the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens ,and the Buffalo Bills.

If you're wondering how a buffalo or bison could possibly have wings, think of the thick red stripe on the Bills logo, that is supposed to represent "motion, speed, and power". Maybe it's a bit of a stretch, but it works.

NBC says that the special offer includes free six wings with any online or in-app purchase February 13, at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

