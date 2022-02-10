You may remember Frank Ruggeri? Frank had a bold dream concerning the Super Bowl. He wanted to move America's favorite sporting event to a Saturday night instead of the traditional Sunday. In 2022, Frank, now an 18-year-old high school senior, is still at it. But he first made national headlines back in the early 2020, when he started an online petition to get the Super Bowl moved to Saturday. Some scoffed at the idea. According to WPTV, frank and his family now live in West Palm Beach, Florida, But back when this story first broke, he was a 16-year-old from Monroe County, New York.

The Story

Some have long suggested making the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday. How many Americans generally call out sick that day anyway? Well, one young person from the state of New York has a different idea; move the Super Bowl back a whole day. Super Bowl Saturday? The NY Post reports that Frankie Ruggeri feels having the Super Bowl on a Sunday isn't practical for the fans, or even the NFL. In fact, the Monroe County teen feels so strongly about it he started an online petition at Change.org.

A 2019 study says that over 17 million Americans planned on calling out from work the next day. Sounds like a plan. Of course, there is the whole thing with the Sports Broadcasting Act. This 1961 law helped set the National Football League broadcasting schedule for Sundays. The NFL has also claimed for many years that viewing is much stronger on Sundays.

It will get more money. and get more visitors to the game. NFL will get more television Ratings. Reason is because of most government jobs and schools have Sunday off.

The Outcome

Well, the Super Bowl still looks like it's being played on Sundays. However, Ruggeri's cause has gained a lot of exposure. Recently, he appeared on News Nation's "Morning in America" to state his case. With the original story breaking a mere month before COVID-19 pandemic turned the country upside down, one has to wonder if that "17 million Americans calling into work sick the next day" figure has only grown? So far, the National Football League has not obliged his request.

Super Bowl LVI will take place Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff will be at 6:30 eastern.

