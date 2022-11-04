Popeyes Has Free Chicken For Hudson Valley Residents

Fast food establishments have been adding lots of special promotions to keep with demand, and now one of the country's fastest growing franchises has a new offer. According to sources, it all coincides with National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Maybe some didn't know (or cared) such a day existed, but it does, and it's coming soon.

And you'll be able to grab some free chicken here in the Hudson Valley. there is a bit of a catch, but we knew that was coming.

Hudson Valley Popeye's Restaurants

Popeyes has Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, New Windsor, Middletown, West Nyack, Spring Valley, Yorktown Heights, and Kingston.

Free Chicken for The Hudson Valley!

NBC says that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has got free chicken sandwiches now through next week. November 9 is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, and the fast food chain is offering customers a free chicken sandwich with the purchase of a chicken sandwich combo. So basically you got to buy one regular or spicy chicken sandwich just to get another one. The deal goes from November 3 through the 9th.

Also, NBC says the offer is only available through mobile order pick-up or delivery through the Popeyes app or at their website.

Other Promotions We Saw in the HV

Back in June, Popeyes celebrated their 50th anniversary, by offering the Hudson Valley and other locations 1972 prices for a limited time. The chain first opened in 1972 in New Orleans, LA as 'Chicken on the Run'. Initial sales had trouble taking off, so owner Alvin C. Copeland Sr. renamed the restaurant after Popeye Doyle, Gene Hackman's character from The French Connection.

Since then the franchise has grown to almost 3,500 locations.