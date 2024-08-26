Political Activists Snarl Traffic on I-84 in Dutchess County

If you were traveling on I-84 this weekend you were likely delayed thanks to a long line of cars slowing down traffic to draw attention to their political views.

I spent the day on Saturday sitting in traffic on the way home from vacation. Just like any other beautiful summer weekend, highways throughout Massachusettes, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York were packed with cars either heading to or from one of the beaches or tourist towns in the Northeast.

Stop-and-go traffic from high volume plagued us for most of the trip, but things really got bad once we entered New York from Connecticut on I-84. While this area can get jammed up on any day, Saturday added an extra wrinkle to the trip, making driving through this stretch of highway even more of a challenge.

Political Activists Form Caravan on I-84

Just after noon on Saturday, the westbound lanes of I-84 became more crowded than usual thanks to a line of cars that had assembled to promote Donald Trump for president. Trucks, cars and motorcycles flying altered American flags, banners and signs took over the right lane, slowing traffic to a crawl.

While it's unclear who organized the demonstration, many drivers had their windows rolled down so they could shout political messages at the cars attempting to pass.

The caravan of drivers came just days after the Democratic National Convention where Kamala Harris accepted the presidential nomination. In response, several spontaneous demonstrations like the one on I-84 have popped up in areas across the country by supporters of the Republican ticket.

